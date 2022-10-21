Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00272488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00086597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065894 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

