Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $29.66 million and $138,633.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00136620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00260253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021586 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.