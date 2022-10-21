Bitcicoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47.61 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.34 or 0.27738608 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

