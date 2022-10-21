Biconomy 1-Day Volume Tops $5.87 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $78.40 million and $5.87 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

