Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

