Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 4.8 %

BYND opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $109.76.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

