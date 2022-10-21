Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

BRY stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $683.64 million, a P/E ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

