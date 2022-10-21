Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading Up 3.8%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

