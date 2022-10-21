Beldex Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $152.19 million and $1.63 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.41 or 0.06743423 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00078415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

