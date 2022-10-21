Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Down 3.2%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.36 ($34.04) and last traded at €33.52 ($34.20). Approximately 117,364 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.64 ($35.35).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Befesa in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.08.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.