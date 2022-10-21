Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Baylin Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$18.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50.
About Baylin Technologies
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.
Featured Articles
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.