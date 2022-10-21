Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $57.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

