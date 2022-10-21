Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

CRSP stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

