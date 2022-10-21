Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,495,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

