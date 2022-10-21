Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

