Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEMV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63.

