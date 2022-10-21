Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 34.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 65.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $294.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.35 and its 200-day moving average is $271.92. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $300.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

