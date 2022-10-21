Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $51.10.
