Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.95.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

