Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 45,822 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FREL opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

