Barrington Research Cuts SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $6.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSSS. TheStreet downgraded SuRo Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

SuRo Capital stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a current ratio of 50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.84. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 2,865.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth about $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 24.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 551,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 226,999 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

