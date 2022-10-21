Barclays Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $220.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Union Pacific Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $186.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.38. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $185.83 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

