Barclays Trims Tesco (LON:TSCO) Target Price to GBX 310

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.33 ($3.54).

TSCO stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 209.30 ($2.53). 14,267,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,330,486. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,744.17. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68). In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($30,197.62). Also, insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,599 shares of company stock worth $7,480,683.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

