Barclays Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $19.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.