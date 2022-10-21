Barclays Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) to Sell

Barclays downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

DSG opened at C$88.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.77. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$72.94 and a 12-month high of C$115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.55.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

