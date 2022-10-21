Barclays Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 170

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of PFC traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 102.60 ($1.24). 2,479,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.52. The stock has a market cap of £534.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 92.29 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.20 ($1.95).

Insider Buying and Selling

Petrofac Company Profile

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar purchased 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,003.32 ($6,045.58).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

