Barclays Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $55.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

PFSI opened at $44.37 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $4,132,449. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

