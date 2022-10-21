Barclays Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 55.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

