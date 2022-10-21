Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,854 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Cigna by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 45.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $294.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $300.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.35 and its 200 day moving average is $271.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

