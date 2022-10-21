Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 38,109 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,109 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $43,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,523.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after buying an additional 355,083 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $26,014,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $89.02 on Friday.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 65.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

