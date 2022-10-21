Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.