Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 16,020 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 455.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $82.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

