Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.80 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,143.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,238.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

