Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

