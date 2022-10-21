Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,900 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.47 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

