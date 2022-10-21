Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,742 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

WCN stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

