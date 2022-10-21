Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

