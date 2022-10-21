Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,600 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

