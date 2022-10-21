Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. Banner has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Banner by 2,492.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Banner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $599,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

