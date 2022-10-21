Bank of America Upgrades IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to “Buy”

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.65 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.10. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 153.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 4,333,539 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after buying an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

