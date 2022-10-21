Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -156.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

