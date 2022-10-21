Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $97.68 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

