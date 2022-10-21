Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €37.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FPE. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at €23.35 ($23.83) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.87. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($45.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

