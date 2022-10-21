Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $870.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVVIY. Citigroup cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

