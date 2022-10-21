AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,707.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,707.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Investec downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Price Performance

Shares of AVEVF opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.