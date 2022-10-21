Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $196.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

