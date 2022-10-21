Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $739,445,000 after buying an additional 107,916 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 111.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.64 and its 200-day moving average is $267.22. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

