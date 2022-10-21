Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

