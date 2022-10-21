Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $51.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23.

