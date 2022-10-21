Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.